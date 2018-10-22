HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a school in Hartford after a white powdery substance was found by some students.
The incident was reported on Monday before 2:30 p.m. at the Burns Latino Studies Academy, according to fire officials.
Fire officials said while at recess, some students found an object, possibly a stress ball, that emitted a white powder.
The substance was tested and determined it is not hazardous.
The school was put on lockdown as a precaution, but students have been sent home at this point.
The school is located on Putnam Street.
While crews were at the scene, one of the fire trucks was hit by a car.
No injuries were reported.
