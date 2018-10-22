HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a school in Hartford for a hazmat situation.
The incident was reported on Monday before 2:30 p.m. at the Burns Latino Studies Academy, according to fire officials.
Specific details of the situation were not immediately available.
The school is located on Putnam Street.
While crews were at the scene, one of the fire trucks was hit by a car.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
