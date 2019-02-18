Firefighters battled a house fire on Spring Street in Middletown Monday morning.

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a home in Middletown on Monday morning.

It happened on Spring Street.

Firefighters described the home as being multi-family. However, it's unclear how many people live there.

One of the residents called 911, they said. The smoke detectors were functioning.

Crews were on the scene when Channel 3 arrived around 6:30 a.m.

They were originally called around 6 a.m.

Everyone safely made it out.

All of Middletown's departments responded to the scene.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

