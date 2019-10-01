NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews in New Haven are responding to a house fire on Blake Street Tuesday morning, officials said.
Officials say the fire is under control. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No residents were injured.
The fire was first reported at 1:52 a.m. and it was under control by 2:31 a.m.
New Haven police said three families are displaced following the fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
