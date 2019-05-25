GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews responded to an incident involving pepper spray at the Mystic Marriott in Groton on Saturday evening.
Crews responded to an incident involving pepper spray in the ballroom area of the Mystic Marriott Hotel and Spa, located on North Rd., several sources confirmed to Channel 3.
Sources told Channel 3 that Stonington High School is holding its senior prom at the facility. A mother of a student attending prom wrote to Channel 3 saying her daughter was taken to the hospital.
The specifics at this time are unknown.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.