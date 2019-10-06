PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire in Plainfield on Sunday.
Plainfield Police told Channel 3 the fire started in a commercial building just after 4 p.m. on Norwich Rd. Firefighters remained on scene for hours.
Crews from Central Village, Plainfield, Hewitt City, Griswold, and the Connecticut State Police were called to respond.
Police said the building where the fire started was fully engulfed.
Police said there are no reported injuries.
This story is developing. We have a crew on the way and will provides updates.
