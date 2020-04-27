Hartford fire

Crews responded to a fire on Main Street in Hartford on Monday morning.

 WFSB

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Hartford on Monday morning.

Crews were called to the area of 2155 Main St. around 6:30 a.m.

The IAFF Local 760 union described the fire as being 2-alarm.

There's no word on damage or injuries.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for update.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.