HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Hartford on Monday morning.
Crews were called to the area of 2155 Main St. around 6:30 a.m.
The IAFF Local 760 union described the fire as being 2-alarm.
There's no word on damage or injuries.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.