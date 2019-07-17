MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at a home in Meriden, a fire official said.
The fire happened on Miller Street Wednesday morning around 5 a.m.
Crews arrived on scene and reported heavy fire throughout the building.
Everyone was able to make it out of the multi-family home safely, according to the fire official.
