NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Fire crews knocked down a fire in a mosque in New Haven on Sunday.
Crews said the fire took place at the Diyanet Mosque located on Middletown Ave in New Haven.
Officials said crews are calling a 2nd alarm for the fire.
The cause and origin of the fire is unknown.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
