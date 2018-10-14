NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Four people escaped uninjured from an overnight house fire in North Haven.
Firefighters responded to 135 Standish Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The first firefighters on scene reported a fully involved structure fire.
A fire official said the home is currently uninhabitable and the Red Cross is assisting the family.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
