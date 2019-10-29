EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Crews responded to an RV fire in East Haddam early Tuesday morning, according to an official.
Firefighters were called to Bogel Road around 2:30 a.m.
The call originally came in as a fire with entrapment, but it was later determined to be an RV fire with propane tanks.
The gas tanks were shut off, but were burning.
There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.
Bogel Road is closed at Mount Parnassus Road until further notice.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
