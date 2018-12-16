Crews are responding to an incident in which a person was struck by a car in West Hartford.
Police said the incident took place in the area of 165 Park Rd. on Sunday at 8:01 p.m.
Emergency responders remain on scene.
There is no word on the presence or the extent of injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
