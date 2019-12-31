PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Plainville firefighters are on scene of a waste materials plant, Clean Earth, formerly known as Phoenix Soil LLC for a fire.
The fire started at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon on North Washington Street.
There is no word on injuries or the cause and origin of the fire.
Channel 3 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.