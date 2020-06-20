STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities remain on scene investigating after a reported explosion at a Stamford residence Saturday morning.
According to Stamford Fire Captain Phillip Hayes, crews were called to 105 Woodvine Road around 715 a.m. for a report of a house explosion with two people trapped inside.
Arriving crews did not locate any fire nor did they find anyone trapped inside.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear if the occupants that reside at the home will be displaced.
Members of the Long Ridge and Turner River Fire Departments also responded to the scene to assist.
An estimated cost of damages has not been released yet.
The Building Department and utility companies are on scene assessing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.