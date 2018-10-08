HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a reported natural gas leak in Hamden on Monday morning.
The Hamden Fire Department said it happened in Spring Glen on Whitney Avenue.
It said it is working with the gas company.
There's no word on what cause the leak.
