SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Southington fire crews are responding to a house fire.
According to Southington Fire Department, crews responded to Crissey Lane for a house fire on Saturday night.
Southington fire officials said a shift commander requesting additional help for reports of smoke inhalation.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
