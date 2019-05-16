HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police were called to a crash involving a school bus in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on I-91 south, prior to exit 34, but crews were able to move the bus off the highway and onto Main Street in Hartford.
Police said the bus was occupied but no injuries were reported.
Stay with Ch 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.