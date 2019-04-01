SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a house fire in Southington on Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home on Marion Avenue, not far from Strong Elementary School, in the Plantsville section of town.
Fire officials said mutual aid was requested to the scene.
Just before 1:30 p.m., officials said the bulk of the fire was knocked down.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
