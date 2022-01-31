EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a fire at a shopping center in East Lyme Monday evening.
The fire was reported at Midway Plaza on Flanders Road, officials said.
The fire was first reported just before 5 p.m.
East Lyme Public Safety says Flanders Road is closed from Society Road to Industrial Park Road.
First Selectman Kevin Seery said there are no injuries reported.
Seery said fire crews conducted a first and secondary search of the building and did not find anyone.
Surrounding departments assisted in the response.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
