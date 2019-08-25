HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire companies are investigating a structure fire on Tremont Street in Hartford Sunday morning, officials said.
The Hartford Fire Department says the Fire Marshal's Office and the Special Services Unit were called to the fire and will assist with the investigation and relocation.
Officials say the fire department was called around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a man trapped inside. Firefighters made an aggressive push, but learned the man got out on his own.
Firefighters had to evacuate the building at one point because of unsafe conditions, officials said. One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury.
There is no word yet on possible injuries or the status of the building.
