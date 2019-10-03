SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire at a truck stop in Southington prompted a response from hazmat crews.
According to the Southington Fire Department, it happened on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Thursday morning.
Firefighters said the fire was contained around 7:45 a.m.
They cited a caller who said the truck was carrying hazardous materials.
No other details were released.
