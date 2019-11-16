ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Ansonia Rescue and Medical Services crews responded to a truck into home crash on Saturday.
Crews said the crash took place on Lester Street on Saturday afternoon.
Officials said no one was home at the time and no one was injured.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for further evaluations, officials said.
