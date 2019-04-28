NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven firefighters battled two fires in separate locations on Sunday afternoon.
Crews were called to a home on Lexington Ave at about 3 p.m. and another fire on Howard Ave within minutes.
Crews from West Haven, North Haven, and Hamden were called in to assist.
A landlord with the Howard Avenue told Channel 3 that she believes all tenants were safely evacuated, and the fire started on the second fire.
Fire officials are investigating.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
