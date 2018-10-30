WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews reported a water main break on a road in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.
According to the Metropolitan District Commission, the break on the 12 inch main was reported on Mohegan Drive.
It said Mohegan Drive was closed between Carlyle and Simsbury roads.
The break happened around 4:30 a.m.
The main was shut down at 5:40 a.m., according to the MDC.
Ten homes on Mohegan Drive are affected by it.
Repairs were expected to take between 8 and 10 hours and be completed between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
There's no word on what caused the break.
