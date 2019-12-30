Crews respond to Wethersfield house fire on Monday afternoon

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Wethersfield, Newington, and Rocky Hill crews responded to a house fire in Wethersfield on Monday morning.
Officials said crews were called to McMullen Ave for reports of a kitchen fire that extended to the second floor.
No one was injured and firefighters extinguished the fire before it extended to the attic.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
