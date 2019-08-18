BANTAM, CT (WFSB) -- Crews from multiple departments responded to five calls for service in the Bantam-Litchfield area for lightning strikes on Sunday.
Severe thunderstorms coupled with strong wind and frequent lightning prompted Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert particularly for the Northwest corner.
Bantam Fire Company posted on Facebook on Sunday to report that crews responded to a lightning strike of a chimney on Bantam Lake Rd, a house struck by lightning on Collins Rd., and a fire in a tree struck by lightning on Stoddard Rd.
Crews also responded to two separate EMS incidents, officials wrote.
Litchfield County Dispatch told Channel 3 that no injuries were reported due to the lightning strikes.
