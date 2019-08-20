LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews were called to a boat crash on Bantam Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to Litchfield Town Beach off Lennox Hill Road.
The two boats collided on the lake, but there were no serious injuries reported.
State police said they assisted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection with the investigation.
