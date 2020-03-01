PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Crews are responding to a train that derailed in Plainville Sunday night, officials said.
Police said emergency crews are still on scene.
The derailment occurred in the area of Basswood Street and Roosevelt Street.
At this time it is unclear what kind of train is involved.
Police did not have any information on possible injuries.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
