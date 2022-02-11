FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are responding to a large structure fire in Farmington Friday night.
The fire is reported in the area of Forest Hills Drive.
"NFD Engine mutual aide to the town of Farmington for station coverage," said the Newington Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook.
There is no word on a cause or if there are any injuries.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
