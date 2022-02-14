HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire forced about fifty people from their homes Monday night.
The fire started in the middle portion of a building on Warner Street and worked its way across, eventually reaching the roofline.
Fire officials say that they witnessed flames emitting from several windows.
Multiple people needed to be rescued and as of now, no one was injured.
Firefighters will need to conduct a secondary search of the building. The threat of the building collapsing has forced crews to put their search efforts on hold.
Twenty-two units are considered a total loss and approximately fifty people have been displaced.
The department and Mayor Lauren Garrett are asking people to avoid the area.
