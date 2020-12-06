WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene investigating after a fire broke out a Windsor Locks condo complex.
Officials say they were called to 94 Woodcock Court around 2:50 this afternoon.
It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time the fire broke out or if any injuries were reported.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
