SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are responding to a rollover crash on Andrews Street in Southington Saturday night, officials said. 

Officials say the crash is on Andrews Street near Long Bottom Road. 

The Southington Fire Department said four occupants were ejected in the crash. 

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates. 

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.