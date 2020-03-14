SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are responding to a rollover crash on Andrews Street in Southington Saturday night, officials said.
Officials say the crash is on Andrews Street near Long Bottom Road.
The Southington Fire Department said four occupants were ejected in the crash.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
