EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Crews are responding to a fire at a shopping center in East Lyme Monday evening.
The fire is reported at Midway Plaza on Flanders Road, officials said.
East Lyme Public Safety says Flanders Road is closed from Society Road to Industrial Park Road.
First Selectman Kevin Seery said there are no injuries reported.
Seery said fire crews conducted a first and secondary search of the building and did not find anyone.
Chief Michael Finkelstein confirmed the fire and said no further information is available.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
