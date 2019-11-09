HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews are on scene of a second alarm fire on Edwards Street in Hartford Saturday morning.
The fire is at a vacant building.
Captain Patterson said the fire was first reported around 7:48 a.m.
Fire officials say the cold temperatures are making operations difficult for the firefighters.
Traffic is blocked in the area as crews continue to respond.
As of 9 a.m. the fire was still active.
