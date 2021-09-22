PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – A gas leak in Plymouth led to some evacuations on Wednesday morning.
The gas leak was reported behind the IGA plaza, but police said Route 6 remained open.
Residents who live behind the plaza were evacuated, but they have since been allowed back into their homes.
The IGA plaza and a nearby McDonalds are closed.
People were urged to avoid the area.
Eversource is also at the scene.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
