AVON, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews are searching for two missing teens last seen swimming in the Farmington River.
The teens have been missing since Thursday.
Avon fire crews, Plainville officials and DEEP officials are all involved in the search, which started on Thursday but was suspended overnight.
The search is set to resume at 8 a.m.
So far, clothes and a cell phone have been found.
One of the teens has been identified as Anthony Nagore, 17, who has blonde hair and blue eyes. Anthony is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Officials believe Lucas Brewer, 15, was with him. His picture has not been released he has brown hair, and is about 5 feet 7 inches and 170 pounds.
Lucas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with pink and white camo pants.
The river is very dangerous for swimming right now because the river is high from all the recent rain.
The search will continue at 8 a.m. Friday both on the ground and in the air, officials said.
If you have any information on these two teens that might help, call Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.
