Connecticut State Police and search and rescue crews responded to a report of a missing hiker near the Colebrook dam on Monday morning.
Crews responded to the Colebrook dam near Colebrook River Rd at 10:43 a.m. for reports that a hiker heard a man’s voice calling for help.
Units are searching but have not yet recovered a missing hiker.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
