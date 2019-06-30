BANTAM, CT (WFSB) -- Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Bantam Lake in Bantam for reports of a missing swimmer on Sunday.
Officials from Litchfield County Dispatch said crews responded to 100 North Shore Rd., known as the Point Folly campgrounds for a person is the water who had gone under and did not resurface.
Divers were searching the water.
Officials did not have an identification or age on the person in the water.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.