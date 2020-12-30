COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car into the water in Coventry.
Coventry Fire EMS reported that crews were at the Coventry Lake boat launch where a car went into the water.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said when Coventry police officers arrived on the scene they entered the water to attempt to locate the driver of the submerged car who was said to be the lone occupant.
The driver has not been located at this time
The Tolland County Dive Team conducted a search of the water, but was also unable to locate the driver.
Just before 2 p.m., the scene was turned over to state police. The State Police Dive Team is continuing to search for the driver.
No additional information was released at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
