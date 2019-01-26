OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were dispatched to Old Lyme for a search for two people who are in the water near the Roger’s Lake area.
Police dispatch said crews have located one of the two people, but the second person is not in sight.
Dispatch said a Life Star helicopter was requested for assistance.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
