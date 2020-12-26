WILLIMANTIC (WFSB) - Rescue crews in Willimantic are trying to locate a man they said reportedly fell into a river.
Police said the 29-year-old male was last seen near Bridge Street when he fell into the Willimantic River.
Both the police and fire department continue to search for the victim and are utilizing a drone to attempt to locate him.
Check back for updates to this breaking story.
