NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing kayaker is underway.
DEEP spokesperson Meghan Bard says the person they're looking for, a 45-year-old man, had gone out onto Wyassup Lake around 10:30 Saturday night.
The man's kayak was found unmanned Sunday morning.
Other area agencies, including State Police, are assisting with the search.
Bard said that the Wyassup Lake Boat Launch is expected to remain closed for the day Sunday.
