HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The rain on Thursday didn't stop preparations in Hartford for the big Cirque du Soleil show.
Its newly-designed white-and-gold "big top" was raised downtown Thursday afternoon, ahead of the LUZIA production set to open June 19.
More than 60 workers pushed more than 100 supporting poles to raise the canvas to its final position on Market Street.
The big top seats more than 2,600 people.
LUZIA runs through Sunday, July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.