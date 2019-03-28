HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A water main break in Hartford is affecting traffic and properties in one area of the city.
According to the Metropolitan District Commission, the break happened on Thursday morning at the intersection of Cornwall and Sharon streets.
The main was shut down around 7:50 a.m.
Six properties were affected.
Repairs are expected to last between six and eight hours, which puts completion between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The MDC said the main was installed in the 1930s.
