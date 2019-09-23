EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – A lawn care company is spraying organic mosquito control at schools in East Hampton Monday morning.
Town leaders hired the company in an effort to keep students safe from the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
Spraying will be done at the high school and middle school Monday and Center School on Tuesday.
The EEE virus is a health threat in Connecticut. So far, mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in 12 towns. East Hampton is not on that list, but they are taking preventative measures.
Out of two human cases this season, one has been deadly.
In East Hampton, the district shifted sports schedules, so athletes are off the field before dusk when mosquito activity is high.
Monday, TruGreen will be spraying a backpack mist along the wood line of the fields to create a barrier to mosquitoes entering the area.
Once spraying is complete, officials say its effectiveness lasts for up to 45 days given the weather conditions.
Until the first cold snap, health officials say the best thing to do is to limit evening outdoor activities.
