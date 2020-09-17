NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - An elementary school in North Windham was forced to close on Thursday as crews are still working to extinguish a brush fire.
According to school officials, North Windham Elementary School went to virtual learning as a result of the air quality from the fire, which is in the Natchaug State Forest in Windham.
"Unfortunately, we have to close North Windham today due to the forest fire that’s occurring not far from the building," the school posted to its website. "The air quality inside the building is not conducive to learning. We are going to try to offer all of our students virtual learning today. Please be patient with us as our teachers from North Windham did not know they were going to be doing this today from their homes. We appreciate your patience and will keep you posted as to how well the town is doing with containing the fire."
The very smoky, but contained, brush fire in North Windham also prompted an alert from local fire and state environmental officials.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it started sometime Wednesday afternoon and as of Thursday afternoon was about 50 acres. It is expected to grow in size.
According to the North Windham Fire Department, the fire was contained in the wooded and swampy area between Route 203 and Harbor Freight.
Thursday morning, DEEP brought in some heavy machinery to do a "back burn" in an attempt to starve the fire.
Back burns are a method of stopping the spread of fires by burning a small area around it to cut it off from what's fueling it.
The fire department said it took firefighters, with help from the Windham Center and South Windham fire departments, a couple of hours to locate the seat of the fire.
Crews were still working to extinguish it as of Thursday afternoon.
"We even enlisted the use of a couple of drones," the North Windham Fire Department said on social media. "DEEP arrived to assist and it was their call that we all evacuate the woods. They plan on doing a 'back burn' to extinguish the fire. This is nothing compared to out west but it was still dangerous conditions with all the fallen and dead trees in that area."
Heavy smoke conditions prompted local emergency management services to issue a reverse 911 call alerting residents of the source of acrid smoke. No structures were threatened as of Thursday afternoon.
There's no word on what sparked the fire.
