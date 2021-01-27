EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow and ice created problems in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.
The snow continued to lightly fall during the morning commute and because the temperatures have been so cold lately, it stuck to the roads.
Steady snowfall made it difficult to keep the surfaces completely clear. Many of the secondary roads retained a thin layer of snow for much of the morning.
High traffic areas like Interstate 84 west were not as problematic because Department of Transportation trucks continually swept the highways. However, the roads were still wet and some of the on and off ramps were especially slick Wednesday morning.
Department of Public Works crews told Channel 3 that sometimes this kind of weather event can actually be more of a pain in the neck than larger snow storms because the threat of refreezing is very real and there can be more traffic on the roads.
The crews said they hope if people do have to travel, they try to at least wait until a little later in the morning.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.