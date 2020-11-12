NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to what they described as a stubborn fire at an abandoned building in New Haven.
Officials said the fire broke out Thursday morning on the 200 block of Winthrop Avenue.
The call originally came in around 3 a.m. as a brush fire.
First responders arrived and found flames in one of the buildings.
The fire was brought under control.
About 30 firefighters responded to the scene.
New Haven fire officials said that the structure used to be a medical building.
One of the challenges that was presented to crews Thursday morning was water.
They had to run about 700 feet of hose to get to it.
The weather also caused an issue, because the fire chief said the smoke wasn't lifting, which made it dangerous for firefighters.
The building was boarded up, which made ventilation a problem.
Fire crews used some new technology that helped them in the fight.
They had computers at their on-site command station that were hooked up to cameras down at the scene so they can see everything that happened.
"Just to give a good overall, it’s good at tracking where crews are and keeps our safety. We know where our firefighters are, because it does get dangerous," said Battalion Chief Ted Baldwin, New Haven Fire Department.
Crews worked on ventilating the building and putting out any hot spots.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday morning.
