BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Crews in Bristol were working hard to keep the roads clear during Winter Storm Abel.
Something different in the city is the mixture used to treat the roads.
The Public Works Department said they switched to the new mixture a few years ago, using salt, agricultural byproducts, and molasses.
“We've tried a couple different solutions and mixtures, and this has been working the best,” said Lindsey Rivers, Bristol Public Works analyst.
The molasses helps the mixture stick to the road, instead of getting blown around, like some other chemical treatments. It's also less harmful for cars.
The best part might be that their salt shed actually smells like molasses.
Rivers said the mixture holds up well, even in wet conditions, but still advises drivers to be careful on the roads.
