MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Fire and rescue crews took advantage of the balmy weather this week to practice ice rescues.
On Tuesday, the South Fire District in Middletown made Silver Lake their training grounds.
“We’re going to cut a hole in the ice. We’re going to get out onto the ice, we’re going to put a victim in there and we’re going to go over the three different rescue techniques to get the victim out of the hole,” said Fire Captain Jim Trzaski, before the training began.
He said the techniques are reach, throw, row and go, and can be used by all of us if we find ourselves deep in trouble on the ice.
“The longer they’re into the water, the more hypothermia sets in and their motor sensory skills start to diminish,” Trzaski said.
That’s when crews reach the victim with a long object, like a ladder or large branch. They throw something that the victim can hold onto.
“Then we do the row and go, where we are actually going to get suited up and go out there and get the victim,” Trzaski said.
For anyone looking to go out on the ice, make sure it is thick enough and tell someone where you’re going and don’t go alone.
“If you do happen to find somebody fall through the ice, make sure you call 911 immediately and do not venture out on the ice by yourself. You will become another victim,” Trzaski said.
Firefighters suggest calling local parks and recreation or public works departments to see how safe it is out on the ice for skating or ice fishing.
